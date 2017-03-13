Orapa courts high flying rollers

Ostriches look to exploit Rollers aging defence

With Mochudi Centre Chiefs still nursing self inflicted wounds, perennial achievers Township Rollers have found a new sparring partner.

Orapa United raised their arm when Popa threatened to bully everyone around, and twice has the Gaborone giants hit the canvas.

Township Rollers will this weekend meet their hoodoo side in the return leg of the BTC Premier league at Itekeng Stadium.

The defending Champions are still wobbly after the mining town boys sent them tumbling out of the lucrative Mascom Top 8 semifinal.

Although Teenage Mpote’s charges have won two league matches since then, the manner in which they lost to United in front of a sold out national stadium would still be lingering when they take the long trip to the diamond mining town of Orapa.

Mpote told Voice Sport in an interview that the fixture congestion which saw teams playing two matches in a week will have an adverse effect on their performance.

He said this has forced him to rotate his squad more often than he wanted to, in order to give other players time to recover.

“It is going to be a tough game, every time we meet Orapa it becomes a tense and exciting game but we have planned properly.

They eliminated us from the Top 8 semifinal, but this is a different ball game altogether,” he said.

“It’s win or nothing for us,” said Mpote.

Mpote told Voice Sport that his team is capable of winning all the remaining league matches.

The Blues demolished a struggling Mahalapye Hotspurs 4-0 on Tuesday night to extend their lead at the top to six points.

He was however quick to add that it is still too early to talk about defending their title.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he said.

Mpote’s weekend opponents have experienced mixed fortunes since their Top 8 semifinal success.

Madinda Ndlovu has seen his side drop further off from the leading pack of Rollers and Jwaneng Galaxy.

The Ostriches lost their midweek game 2-1 against BDF XI and will look to bounce back to avenge a first round 4-1 thrashing at the hands of the visiting Rollers.

The reigning Top 8 Champions are currently third with 32 points, five points below second place Galaxy and a further 11 points below the highflying Rollers.

Speaking to Voice Sport, Orapa Assistant Coach Zachariah Muzadzi stressed that it will not be a walk in the park.

“They are a good side with experienced players, but age is catching up with them so our advantage is that we have energetic and speedy young players.

We need to execute our plan properly and avoid giving away silly goals like we did in the first round,” said Muzadzi.

“We cannot afford to lose a second game in a week as it will put us under pressure,” he said.

Mudzadzi said they intend to close Rollers’ midfield manned by Lawrence Majawa, Segolame Boy and Maano Ditshupo.

“We have worked hard on our tactics and I’m confident that our boys will not disappoint,” said Mudzadzi.

Lightning do strike twice, but can it strike thrice? Kickoff is 1600hrs.

