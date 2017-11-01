Orange Botswana rewards Francistown patrons

During the just ended Francistown 120 years celebrations held in the city over the weekend Orange Botswana awarded 7 local patrons for their hard work, dedication and commitment towards the improvement and development of Francistown.

The award recipients included First Member of Parliament for the area the late Phillip Matante whose award was presented to his family to honour his legacy and memory; former Mayors Igbal Ibrahim, Motlatsi Molapisi, Timon Mongwa, retired Judge Mpaphi Phumaphi and his wife Joy Phumaphi and businessmen Samuel Mpuchane and Farouk Saddar.

According to Orange Botswana Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Lepata Mafa-Nthomola, this was the organisation’s token of appreciation to the above for their efforts and work over the years.

The awards were presented at the celebrations lunch held at Tati River Lodge on Saturday afternoon where the guest of honour was President Lt General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

Speaking at the event Mafa-Nthomola said that Orange Botswana had been a part of Francistown since 1998 when the network was launched in the area.

The site launch was then followed by the first shop which was opened in 2006.

The shop opening brought with it great opportunities for the city dwellers such as employment creation for shop attendants, financial upliftment for the hawkers and airtime distributors as well as business opportunities for suppliers and contractors who work with the company in deploying the network in and around the city.

“Today we continue to invest on our network infrastructure in Francistown and surrounding areas so that our customers can enjoy the full benefits of mobile technology. In Francistown alone, Orange has over twenty (20) commissioned sites to date, and our sites run on the fastest 4G network,” she said.

In closing Mafa-Nthomola expressed joy at the opportunity to have been a part of celebrating the momentous milestone for the city and its people.