Orange Letlhafula slated for May 6

The annual Orange Letlhafula will this year be celebrated on May 6th under the theme A Re Ipele Dijo, Mmino, Kapari, le Mowa Wa Setso”.

In its 15th year running, the event which has since become a seminal date in the country’s entertainment calendar will be held at its traditional venue, Botswana Craft.

Last year the event pulled an impressive crowd and it is once again tipped to live up to expectations again this year with patrons looking forward to a joy-filled event characterised by a cultural diversity of food, song and dance.

On the day patrons turn up in their best traditional gear and the order of the day is usually celebrated with music, traditional games, food and traditional beer.

Traditionally the event is held to celebrate a good harvest by way of celebratory thanksgiving ceremony.

Speaking to The Voice this week, Orange Botswana Public Relations Manager, Boga Chilinde-Masebu, said this time around they are looking forward to yet another exciting edition of Letlhafula.

“Letlhafula is our headline cultural event that unites Batswana in favour of their culture and heritage. This year, we are expecting a few surprise acts that typically would not be making appearances at the event,” she said.

Commenting on the clash of dates with the much-publicised event #TlatsaLebala, Chilinde-Masebu said: “Let me confirm that Orange is 100 percent behind Kast and his noble initiative because we see its value in promoting local music, something that we are very much aligned to. That is why as Orange Botswana we were the first company to extend our support through a public #WeKnowKast social media campaign that was carried out during the AFCON football tournament activations, held at RailPark Mall in February 2017.”