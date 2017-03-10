Orange empowers women in business

Orange Botswana Foundation is introducing a digital centre for women where women in business will be trained on computer basics.

Speaking to Voice Money, Orange Public Relations Manager Boga Chilinde Masebu, said the centre will have computers, tablets and a server with Wifi for women to learn digital skills.

She said this will allow them to be employable because most of the employers hire people with computer literacy.

“Those who are in business will be taught computer skills that will help them to improve their businesses and try to incorporate ICT into their businesses.

We want to partner with non-governmental organizations that are already supporting women and we will give them the necessary equipment.

We want Gender Affairs to come on board so that we can reach most of the areas.

Orange Foundation will provide training and upon completion trainees will be awarded certificates,” said Masebu.

She said they want different groups of women to benefit from this project and the services will be provided for free.

Masebu said their main focus is rural areas as they are far from resources and that they will have some centers in urban areas.

She said their target is the underprivileged, school drop outs and elders who are running small businesses.

Masebu said this can help them to improve their business and record keeping.

Meanwhile Orange Botswana has also launched Digital Schools Project which is meant to provide free educational content in digital format for primary and secondary students in Africa.

The project offers the schools with a digital kit that includes a mini server of educational content connected to tablets that the students use.

The most appropriate school text books are identified for pupils and then uploaded into the kit.