Orange collaborates with Vee for ‘Champion’ launch

In a continued effort to support and grow local talent, Orange Botswana collaborated with multi-award-winning artist, Odirile “Vee Mampeezy” Sento, to launch his latest album and music video, both aptly titled ‘Champion.’

This comes not only as continued support for Vee as Orange Botswana’s brand ambassador, but a testament to Orange Botswana’s fervent support for the local music industry and a celebration of Botswana talent.

“I started working on this album, Champion, in April this year and it has 10 songs. I decided to name my new album ‘Champion’ as I realised that everyone is a champion in their own right; I wanted to encourage people to remember that, no matter what you do in life, as long as you are committed and show dedication, you are definitely a champion.

In putting this album together, I have worked with Trademark and Universal Music Group, who are both based in South Africa.

Locally, I worked with DJ Bino, DJ Kuchi, Suffocate, Lizibo and DJ Lou.

I wish to thank all who have been a part of this journey, and thank Orange Botswana for their continued support,” said Vee.

“This album is very much a street album, and it is more personal in the sense that, I worked alone on all songs so I could send a clear message of how I feel and what is currently happening in my life.”

Vee, the local music sensation, has already released 14 albums to date. Now, with the 15th album launched on the 17th of August 2017 at Masa Centre, Vee’s proudly BW brand continues to thrive.

Lucky guests at the launch were fortunate to be a part of this milestone in the local music calendar, as well as to have an opportunity to preview the new ‘Champion’ video.

Orange Botswana’s Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Lepata Mafa-Nthomola says it has been an amazing journey working with Vee and that they continue to learn a lot from each other and to support each other’s brands.

“On behalf of the Orange Botswana team, we are very excited about Vee’s exciting new album, Champion, and have been honoured to support his journey thus far. We are passionate about his brand, his talent, and the fact that he represents what a proudly Botswana brand can do when managed correctly. Botswana has talent, and we simply need to take it seriously, and work to grow and support our local talents and artists. As Orange Botswana, this is something we are truly passionate about.”

Mafa-Nthomola further said Orange Botswana values sustainable relationships and the opportunity to grow relationships further, having worked with Vee for over 10 years to date.

“Most recently, this saw the Orange Botswana enter into a 1-year brand ambassador contract with Vee, which sees the artist serve as a key face of the brand”.