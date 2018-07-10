Opposition North East cllrs walk out of council

Four opposition councilors last Wednesday walked out of a full North East District Council (NEDC) session following a fallout with their Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) counterparts in Masunga chambers.

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) duo of Tatisiding ward councilor Scotch Majama and Elias Mbonini of Masunga ward together with Botswana People’s Party (BPP)’s Mbaakanyi Smart of Mosojane ward and their new recruit, Mathodi Modisapudi staged the walk-out.

The quartet walked out of a full council meeting in protest of treatment they said their new colleague in the opposition realm received during the session.

This follows a motion by Senyawe ward councilor, William Tatosi calling for Modisapudi to be removed from the Housing Committee.

“BDP councilors are politicizing the council business,” said a visibly angry Modisapudi in an interview following the walk-out. She said she has been removed from the committee just because she dumped the ruling BDP.

Modisapudi, who found her way into the NEDC through a special nomination arrangement, joined the BPP in May claiming she was fed up with the undemocratic processes and procedures within the President Mokgweetsi Masisi led political grouping.

Pointing an accusing finger at the Tati East Member of Parliament (MP), Samson Guma Moyo, for sowing seeds of division in the constituency, Modisapudi said the legislator has his preferred candidates in the area.

She accused the branch committee which is under his spell in the constituency of doing everything within its power to frustrate other individuals who have shown interest to stand for elections.

“Now I have left the BDP, still they want to frustrate me to the core. BDP councilors in the district council are now hellbent on frustrating my potential in delivering at local government level,” she claimed.

When Modisapudi’s letter notifying the full council that she has officially crossed the floor was read last Wednesday, the BDP councilors asked for a short adjournment.

Upon their return into the council chambers, Tatosi moved a motion calling for the removal of Modisapudi from the housing committee.

Mbonini did everything within his power to crash down the motion. However, the BDP councilors took full advantage of the numerical superiority and replaced Modisapudi with a specially elected councilor, Sibusiso Chaza.

Left with no choice, opposition councilors walked out of the full council leaving their BDP counterparts inside the chambers. Summing up the episode, Modisapudi said the development is aimed at frustrating her.

“But I will remain focused towards achieving my goals. The people of Tati East are in desperate need of leaders of their choice. I am not going to fold my arms while leaders were being imposed on them,” she said.

NEDC spokesperson, Caiphus Habana confirmed the walk-out but he could not be drawn into discussing the finer details of the circus.

Endless efforts to get a comment from Tatosi and NEDC chairperson Flora Mpetsane drew a blank.