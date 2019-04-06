Opposition cannot be trusted- Masisi

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has dismissed opposition parties saying the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) was certain of a clear victory.



When officially opening the BDP’s 57th National Council in Kang, Masisi said that the opposition is no doubt an unfit outfit and cannot be trusted with power and responsibility.



He mentioned that the opposition can hardly keep anything together for much longer before it all collapses.



He explained that a government and country cannot be placed in the hands of such people.



“We have been and will continue to be good custodians of this country and it is therefore not surprising that the nation has continued to entrust us to this responsibility which I believe we have executed with distinction.”



He said that as a party they must remain stable and united in purpose and sharply focused on winning the 2019 elections to ensure that they can secure the future of Botswana.



“To this end, I am confident that we will win this year’s election, not only do we have to win but we have to do so resoundingly.”



He said that emphatic victory will not come easy and needs a clear message that will inspire and appeal to every voter, the traditional BDP voter, the opposition aligned voter and the non aligned voter.