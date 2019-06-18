The Voice wins Gold award for the 5th time at Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair

For the fifth time in a row, The Voice Newspaper has won the Gold Award in the Media category at Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair (BBNTF) in Francistown.

The Voice once again flexed its muscles on home soil with a colorful stall and a hands-on approach by staff last weekend.

In line with the theme of the day; Innovative, Integrate and Industrialise, The people’s paper was the only media house live streaming the event to hundreds of viewers across the globe.

The company’s Managing Director, Gomolemo Kasale, hailed the recognition as an outstanding brand.

He expressed gratitude for the BBNTF, which he said affords the paper an opportunity to interact with readers and a platform to take the paper to the people who make it what it is.

“The Voice Newspaper seeds were planted on Francistown soil, our roots are in Francistown and we will forever be indebted to the people of Francistown for the growth of the newspaper. This outstanding record marks a milestone for us because it continues to remind us where we come from as a publication and where we are going,” Kasale further stated adding that it is through BBNTF initiative that the paper is able to attain its growing success.

The Voice, Kasale said was unlike any other newspaper in the country.

“What sets us apart is the rigorous and extensive coverage of human-interest stories, giving a voice to the voiceless and bringing issues from the trials and tribulations of everyday life that reflects our society to the fore,” he said.

The Voice MD further stated that it is worth noting that, BBNTF is a vital platform especially for businesses from the northern part of the country.

He said the initiative puts companies and organisations under one roof for them to maximize and leverage on marketing opportunities for business growth.

“It is crucial for exposure as well as creating awareness about your business products and services to the consumers, which will translate into return on investment over time,” he said.

“Who else can market your business if you don’t? And how would your customers know about your services if you don’t take them to the people?” Kasale asked rhetorically.