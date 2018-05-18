This is what happens when you give tenders to friends who are not capable of doing the job.

At the recent COSSASA games in Francistown, Shaya observed the flimsy tent sheltering the honorable Assistant Minister Thato Kwerepe, the Mayor and other stakeholders looked in real danger of collapsing.

Indeed, despite the fact there was hardly any wind, one of the poles fell over, narrowly missing Mayor Muzila!

An aide was then instructed to hold up the heavy-looking pole and warned there would be severe consequences should it fall on the Assistant Minister.

The poor man was left holding onto the pole for almost two hours!

Eish, only in Botswana!