One night with Motlha

The long awaited One night show featuring Motlha is on this Saturday at Molapo Stanbic Piazza.

The widely advertised show will see the “Mma Motse” hit maker sharing stage with Soul Kulture from South Africa, Lynol Siwela from Zimbabwe and Mophato Dance group.

Also in the line up will be DJ Sid and Dignash as MC.

Corporate tickets are selling for P5000 while for individuals is going for P250.

Brought by Medumo Entertainment, the show will start at 2000hrs.