'One Night with Motlha' finally here

Daniel Chida
Having been postponed at the last minute a week ago, ‘One Night with Motlha’ is on tomorrow at Fairgrounds Mall, Ditshupo Hall courtesy of Medumo Entertainment.

The show now comes with an improved lineup that includes: Nathi Bhekezela of the hit ‘Bhekezela’, South African Music Awards winners, Soul Kulture, Andy Muridzo and Lynol Siwela from Zimbabwe. From a local perspective A.T.I, Yvonne and DJ SID will be performing with Dignash and Berry Heart as MCs. Tickets for the show are going at P250 Golden Circle and P100 regular.

