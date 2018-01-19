One man’s delight, another family’s despair

Zwenshambe family distraught over the release of death row inmate

On the 19th of April 2009, 70-year-old Chifana Ndaanya was killed in his hut in Zwenshambe village.

The old man, who stayed alone, was beaten to a bloody pulp; his battered corpse found lying beside a bloodied metal rod and rock.

A young man from Zoroga, Tsholofelo Maselwa, who was also Ndaanya’s neighbour, was arrested in connection with the gruesome murder.

Maselwa, a herdboy hired by one of the villagers, had been warmly welcomed into the small, close-knit Zwenshambe community, siring two children with a local girl.

He was eventually found guilty and spent eight years in prison, his fate seemingly sealed when he was handed the death penalty last year.

Fast forward to 2018 and Maselwa is now a free man having been acquitted by the Court of Appeal (CoA) on the 9th of January in Gaborone.

The court ruled that his guilt had not been established beyond reasonable doubt and ordered his immediate release.

While he celebrates his freedom after almost nine years in the slammer, his release has opened old wounds for the family of the deceased.

Ndaanya’s sister, Shatani Nfila, 72, the only surviving member of the deceased’s immediate family, broke down in shock when she heard the man once convicted of her brother’s murder had been set free.

The old woman only learnt of Maselwa’s release when The Voice turned up unannounced at her home this Tuesday.

Indeed, she did not even know he had previously been sentenced to death.

“I now believe these criminals are a creation of the government; they do as they please with knowledge that they’ll walk free,” sobbed Shatani, her brother’s death still evoking raw emotion after all these years.

“That young boy is going to kill again. He’s going to do something worse. How can he kill my brother and walk free. Is my brother’s life worth nothing?” she demanded angrily.

Her husband, 80-year-old Pitso Nfila similarly struggled to make sense of Maselwa’s release.

The blind old man tears up as he relates to The Voice of how he was robbed of a friend.

“I can’t see and my brother-in-law was my companion. He was killed worse than a cow, for there’s always consultation before one slaughters a beast,” Pitso surmised sadly.

“If God has forgiven him, it is okay with me,” added the old man quietly, shrugging his shoulder in apparent defeat.

Ndaanya’s nephew, Stanley Luzile, was in a slightly less forgiving mood.

He warned that it would be in Maselwa’s best interests to stay far away from Zwenshambe, especially the Phandu ward as people are still fuming.

“He might be tempted to check on his kids and I don’t think that’d be a good idea,” he stressed threateningly.

A close friend to Luzile, headman Kenneth Woto shared the same sentiments.

“The government is usually too lenient to those who break the law. Most are released because they claim to have families they have to take care of. What about the deceased’s family?” Woto asked rhetorically.