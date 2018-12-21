One for the road

It has been given names such as ‘Ngwana wa tshwenya’, ‘Tukununu’ and ‘Mmaofit’, the popular Honda Fit has been grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons.

A car involved in almost all robberies and road mishaps in the country has done it again.

Recently a video was circulating on social media of one Honda Fit car driving in reverse in one of the busiest highways in Gaborone.

This past weekend the above picture was taken in Tati Siding as this Honda Fit jostled for space at the counter with other imbibers.

Well Yours Truly is not sure whether ‘Mmaofekenas’ managed to get her double-tot but prays that she stays off the road this festive season.