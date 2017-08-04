On your mark

Botswana set to shine at World Championships

The World Championships in London could go down in history as Botswana’s best moment – should everything go according to the script.

On paper the nation is sitting on a potential four medals, one of them a gold.

Never before has the country been so hopeful, confident and expectant going into the global sporting event.

Central to this euphoria is Team Botswana’s 4x400m men’s relay team, made up of Baboloki Thebe, Isaac Makwala, Nijel Amos, Karabo Sibanda and Leaname Maotoanong.

Ranked second in the world coming into the Championships, boasting a season’s best of 3:02.28s, the 4x400m team will be looking to topple the United States, who posted a formidable 2:59.95 in the previous meet.

A victory for the local lads will be Africa’s first success at the championships in the category.

Keen to encourage the hype, Team Manager Moses Raphutshe told Voice Sport in a telephone interview that the nation has every right to dream big following years of disappointments.

“Our athletes are in the best shape and most peaked at the right time,” said an ultra-confident Raphutshe.

The team left the Welsh capital Cardiff on Tuesday, where they had been camping for a week, and have settled in well at the Athletes Village in London.

Raphutshe noted that a podium place has proved elusive since Amantle Montsho’s second-placed finish in the 400m at Moscow, Russia in 2013.

Indeed, the 34-year-old Maun-born star remains the country’s only ever athletics world champion after her gold medal heroics in Dagegu, South Korea, seven years ago.

Undaunted by this lack of success, the ever-optimistic Raphutse told Voice Sport, “The last time we thought we were going to win, we ended up disappointed, as our only finalists, Makwala, finished fifth. Our athletes are hurting, and this is the time.”

The Team Manager revealed that coaches have set a target of three medals for the athletes.

“I believe coaches were simply leaving room for disappointment. Personally I’m confident that we’ll bring home four World Championship medals,” Raphutshe predicted excitedly.

Perhaps Raphutshe is buoyed by the fact that the local lads posses a lethal trio who have all recorded sub 45-second times in the 400m recently.

“I will tell them why I believe we can win four medals after the games,” he added with a chuckle.

So, where could Botswana’s potential medals come from?

800m

A new 800m champion will be crowned in London after the current title-holder David Rudisha pulled out.

Botswana’s golden boy Nijel Amos is the red-hot favourite for the race, with many viewing it as ‘his to lose’.

Amos has fond memories of the London track – it’s where he stunned the world as an 18-year-old at the 2012 Olympics, coming second to win Botswana’s first, and to date only, Olympic medal.

400m

With the in-form Isaac Makwala recently running his best time, local fans expect a medal in this race.

For the optimistic an upset is also in the offing should South African sensation Wayde Van Niekerk miss a step.

Baboloki Thebe is ranked fourth in a competition that also include Americans Fred Kerley and Gil Roberts. Once again it will be a show down between Southern Africa and USA.

200m

Makwala declared he’ll be looking for a double after he became the first man to run a sub-20-second 200m and sub-44-second 400m on the same day, clocking 19.77 and 43.92 respectively.

Once again competition will come in the form of Van Niekerk, who is chasing his own double.

Another challenge will come in the form of Canadian Andre de Grasse. A medal and an upset are attainable, if not likely.

4X400m relay

This is where Botswana should prove her mettle. It’s about more than a medal, but a race for supremacy and dominance.

The local boys need to shake-off their jitters and put one past their US counterparts.