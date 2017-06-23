Omen-d’s money dream

He’s among the many ‘Trapalanga’ youngsters rising from the Ghetto.

Omen-D’s single ‘Longa mari’ should be a hustler’s anthem, a morning prayer for any young person who wants to be successful.

Recorded at J-Black Productions, Omen-D effortlessly rhymes in both Setswana and Ikalanga.

“I wrote this song to inspire young people to wake up everyday and focus on bettering themselves. We need to go out there and get our money,” he said.

The youngster said he plans to release his debut album by end of the year.