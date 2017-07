The Francistown duo of Mr Cue and DJ K.U.D will host an Old Skol Night at the Francistown Club this Friday.

The skilful duo plans to send revellers into nostalgia with yesterday’s classics.

The 80s and 90s hip hop, RnB, house and kwaito will be the order of the night.

Entrance is free before 10pm and P30 after that.

Revellers are advised to dress smart casual.