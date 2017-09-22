The monthly Old Skol night is back this Friday at Francistown Club.

Hosted by DJ Cue, the show winds down the clock with the best music from days gone by.

Ladies are free before 9pm, otherwise P30 gets you in.

On Saturday, Cigar Lounge resident DJ Shimrock will host the Spring Edition at Thapama Pleasure Island alongside The Dude and Cue.

The Hip Hop, House, Motswako and Rn’B session at one of Ghetto’s more exclusive joints will be one of a number of events as the city counts down to its 120 years celebrations.

Ladies are free before 10pm.