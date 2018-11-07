Old-Naledi police worried by rising suicide cases

Old Naledi Police Station Commander, Superintendent Oagile Bolane, says he is worried by the rising number of suicide cases in his policing area.

Speaking to The Voice this week, Bolane said they registered suicide cases last week Thursday, Friday and this week on Monday.

He said on the 1st of November, a 32-year-old man was found dead at a farm near Gaborone Dam.

The deceased was found with a bottle of methanol in his pocket and white foam was coming out of his mouth.

“From what we have gathered, the deceased told his friends that he had a pending threat to kill case before Tlokweng police. The remaining methanol has been taken to the laboratory for forensic tests. The family of the deceased in Palapye has been informed about the death,” said Bolane.

On Friday a 24-year-old woman died at Bokamoso Private Hospital and it is suspected she had taken an overdose of her sister’s low blood pills.

Bolane said the investigations are continuing and they are awaiting postmortem results.

On the latest suicide incident that took place on Monday, the station commander said a woman called reporting that her brother had hanged himself at home in Mmokolodi.

He said the woman reported that her brother woke up well in the morning and greeted her.

After a few hours she went outside the house and was shocked to see her brother hanging from a tree.

Bolane advised people to seek help from parents and relevant authorities if they are experiencing any problems instead of committing suicide.