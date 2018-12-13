Old man tragically burns to death in his house

Police have confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man who tragically died in his burning house at Tonota’s Borotsi ward over the weekend.

Superintendent Oteng Ngada of Tonota Police confirmed the incident and said investigations were still ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

He said the incident happened at around 10pm when the old man was sleeping in his one roomed house.

“He was rushed to Masedi clinic where he was certified dead upon arrival. We do not know the cause of the fire. Preliminary investigations suggest that he may have lit the candle in the house but we’ll confirm that upon finalising our investigations,” he said.