Old man accused of indecent assault

An illiterate 63-year-old man appeared before Extension II Magistrates court on Wednesday accused of indecently assaulting a young girl.

According to the charge sheet, Old Naledi resident, Badisa Ramusa is suspected to have inserted his finger into a seven-year-old child’s vagina in an incident alleged to have taken place on the 16th of May

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When Ramusa’s case was called, it took everyone in the packed court by surprise. Many broke out into intrigued whispers, speculating on what crime the frail-looking old man could possibly be accused of.

Looking far older than his stated age, the diminutive Ramusa walked slowly to the jury box, as presiding Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube waited patiently.

The accused was told he has the right to seek an attorney at his own expense but replied that he would represent himself as he does not have any money.

When served with the statements of four witnesses and a doctor’s testimony, Ramusa told the magistrate he did not know how to read.

He was advised to seek help from someone who he trusts and can read.

The state prosecutor Precious Ankhoma told court she does not oppose bail providing the accused binds himself with P500 and does not come in contact with the complainant, who lives in the same neighbourhood as Ramusa.

She also requested the suspect reports to Old Naledi Police Station every fortnight on Fridays.

Magistrate Ncube granted the accused bail on the conditions proposed by the prosecution, adding he should also provide one surety who will bind themselves with P500.

Ramusa is due back in court for mention on the 27th of August.