Of prophets and sex scandals

Politics is taking the back seat this week as two popular prophets are hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

But before I go on about these so called men of the cloth who seem to have a roving eye I must say I was shocked to learn that there are 107 political parties that have registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to participate in this year’s election.

According to my assessment, at least 95 percent of these parties are not known and thus it boggles the mind as to why they are registered in the first place. No wonder some major opposition parties are of the view that these many parties are a creation of Zanu PF and meant to confuse voters.

Any split of votes will obviously benefit the ruling party, as it looks like it won’t have an easy walk to the government.

Anywhere that’s a story for another day as we shift attention to Prophet Walter Magaya, founder and leader of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries. (PHD).

Magaya is in court this week, facing one count of rape, unlawful termination of pregnancy and defeating the course of justice.

Magaya commands a huge following in Zimbabwe and to some extent in Botswana and I have no doubt that his followers will not be amused at all about the ‘persecution’ of their papa as he is widely addressed.

While everyone is innocent until proven guilty, it is quite disturbing if not disappointing for someone who calls himself a man of God to be brought before courts for such offences.

As they say, there is certainly no smoke without fire so Magaya must really have done something.

According to court papers, sometime in 2016 Magaya allegedly raped a congregant at one of his houses in Harare and thereafter gave her $200.00 (P2000.00) to silence her.

The victim, who was a university student at the time however after some reported the matter to the police despite threats by Magaya’s people.

It is however not yet clear how the pregnancy, which resulted from the alleged rape incident was terminated.

While Magaya faces his day in court, alleged sex escapades of another popular prophet, Ubert Angel were also exposed.

Angel, who is the leader of Good News Church allegedly, engaged a South Africa-based Zimbabwean woman to hook him up with women of ‘highest quality’, whatever that means.

The woman in question is on the other hand reportedly dating Enlightened Christian Gathering leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who is Prophet Angel’s spiritual son.

According to the weekly Sunday Mail, in one message, Prophet Angel demands that his ‘spiritual granddaughter’ hunts for women who will play hard to get.

I am not about to judge these ‘men of God’ but surely their alleged conduct leaves a lot to be desired as this is not the first time for them to be embroiled in scandals.

And by the way, one prominent church leader, Martin Gumbura is languishing in jail after he was sentenced in 2015 to 40 years in jail for rape.

So you see, some of these church will not be standing in the pulpit to preach the word of God but to have a better view of their female congregants.

And if allegations against Magaya prove to be true, then his sheep will soon be left without a shepherd.