This coming Thursday, Rule Entertainment will hold an album listening session for one of its artists, Obakeng Sengwaketse, at Sedibeng Lodge in Gaborone.

Obakeng’s album, ‘Ho tseba Modimo’ is a 13-track offering produced and arranged by Reuben Lekoetje.

The artist will use his album to push other community projects he is currently working on, such as Miss Kanye, Miss Baisago and Adopt–A- School.

The listening will be held from 1830 to 2100hrs and entry is absolutely free.