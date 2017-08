“Mmokolodi” and “Mokwepa o montlong” hitmaker Charma Gal will welcome spring in style on 26th August at the Duck n Scrum in Orapa.

The event dubbed ‘Spring Fiesta’ will also feature artists such as T.H.A.B.O, Gouveia, DJ King, Timber and Ratie.

A VIP ticket is priced at P300 while general tickets sell for P100 or P120 at the gate.