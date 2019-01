The second installment of the Garden Jam Live (Hotel lifestyle) session will be back in the first week of February.

Hosted at the lush greenery of Cresta Marang Gardens, the show will be headlined by South African De Mogul SA of ‘O e batla kale’ fame.

The line-up also include DJs Ms Daisy, T-Sky, Fizzy, Cheng, Zaleem and Lex.

The event begins at 1pm, with pre-sold tickets on offer at P60 otherwise patrons will have to fork out P80 at the gate.