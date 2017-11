The annual Nyangagbwe Hill Cultural Festival gets underway this Saturday at the foot of the famous hill in Francistown.

Now in its third year, the cultural festival celebrates the diverse cultures of Batswana through food, music and dance.

The event will be headlined by local group Tjilenje Tje Ngwao, Maghebula, Ramonyaku, Dr Vom, Bantolo and invited artists from South Africa Senanapo, Ngwao Boswa and Modiradilo.

P50 gets you in.