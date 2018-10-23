Nurse charged for selling stolen ARVS

Old Naledi Police have arrested a 42-year-old male nurse on suspicion of stealing and selling antiretroviral drugs (ARVs).

Odirile Sylvester Modisane, a nurse at Mmankgodi Clinic, was nabbed by the cops following the earlier apprehension of three men caught with 32 ARV bottles.

The trio admitted their guilt and led the police to Modisane, who they claim was their main supplier.

Confirming the development, Crime Investigation Department Officer in Charge Thalinah Mogaga revealed the three men were charged with possession of drugs without a doctor’s prescription and fined P2, 000 each.

“They confessed that Modisane is the one who gave them the drugs to sell and their target market is foreigners because they do not have free access to ARVs.

“We arrested and interviewed Modisane, the investigations are almost complete and we are left with registering the case. We charged him with stealing by person employed in public service,” explained Mogaga, adding they have informed the ministry and recommended Modisane be suspended from work so they can complete their investigations.

Mogaga further divulged that an emergency audit was conducted to find out if the suspect is linked with the case.

She said it was discovered there were ARVs missing, adding that the number was more than the police found from the suspects.