‘Ntupo gear’ hits the market

Two years ago, a young entrepreneur from Tutume decided to follow his passion.

Using the money he had saved from working odd jobs whilst studying Media Studies at University of Botswana, 27-year-old Mbaki Murphy Selolwane founded his own clothing label, ‘Ntupo Gear’.

The talented designer describes his label as a ‘unique, fashionable brand that exists to satisfy all clothing needs’.

“Ntupo is a Kalanga word that translates to ‘totem’, or ‘Sereto’ in Setswana. When Ntupo Gear started it was intended to promote our various cultural identities with our totems through fashion,” explained Selolwane, who first started branding and selling t-shirts back in 2010 during his varsity days.

Extremely driven and determined, Selolwane is desperate for his business to grow in such a way that he is able to create employment for other youth.

It seems he is on the right track, proudly telling Voice Entertainment ‘business is booming’ and that he gets requests for his merchandise from all over the country.

“The brand is growing. I’m proud to announce Flavadome’s Sadi Dikgaka and Diphetogo Dipsy Selolwane as brand influencers of the merchandise.”

Dikgaka took to the stage at the St Louis summer festival in Maun wearing full Ntupo Gear clobber.

Selolwane is greatly for her support and stresses that it is vital for Batswana to support local products.

“All my products are locally produced. Support local, buy Botswana,” he pleaded.

When asked what keeps him going, Selolwane replied that his former employer Milton Mukuwuri taught him how ‘to do’.

“The gentleman opened my eyes. He taught me that all of us want something but if you don’t do anything about it you will never realise your dreams.”

Selolwane encourages other young entrepreneurs out there to believe in their dreams and work hard to reach their full potential.

He emphasised that a lot of young entrepreneurs get into business for the wrong reasons and end up lacking the necessary direction and patience to keep their venture’s alive.

“The mistake we make as young entrepreneurs is to sit and expect to get support when we are not pushing our own brand. There are 5p’s I operate with: proper preparation prevents poor performance.”