Ntsuape gets a lesser charge for deaths of two people

Notorious jailbird, Gobuamang Ntsuape, who is facing multiple charges of arson and murder has had his latest charge involving the death of a police officer and a prisoner reduced to a lesser charge of interfering with a driving motor vehicle.

Initially the 31-year-old Ramotswa born Ntsuape was charged with murder but the offence was reduced to manslaughter before it was further lessened this week to interfering with a driving motor vehicle.

On Tuesday State Prosecutor, Gasemotho Pitagano, announced the substitution of the charges, much to the agitation of a packed Francistown Magistrates court.

Ntsuape who still faces another murder charge for the death of his ex-girlfriend’s mother who died in an arson incident took to the stand in a tempestuous mood, much to the annoyance of Magistrate Cele Lebakeng.

After Ntsuape angrily asked the prosecutor to expedite his case, the magistrate interjected and called him to order. “Please, in court you do not raise up your feelings. We are going to listen to you, just speak properly,” he said.

In the latest offence, Ntsuape is alleged to have wrestled with the steering wheel of a police Quantum vehicle in which, together with six other prisoners, they were being transported under the escort of four police officers from Francistown magistrates court to Gerald Center for Illegal Immigrants last December.

The quantum is said to have overturned several times, killing Special Constable Thuso Ntusa and an on remand prisoner, Emmanuel Mapholo from Zimbabwe who was facing a rape charge.