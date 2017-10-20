Ntsoro searching for gospel stars

After a short break away from the limelight, Joel Keitumele is set to return to television with an exciting new talent search show, dubbed ‘Raise Gospel Stars’.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment this week, the man affectionately known as Ntsoro, revealed he is halfway through a countrywide search for gospel talent.

The father-of-two explained the talent search show is unique from any reality shows done in the past.

“We come in differently, in that for each area we visit we will come out with a winner. We will visit about six areas – we have already covered Gaborone, Jwaneng and Gantsi and will now be heading to Masunga, Bobonong and Maun.

“We are scouting for talent in areas which are usually neglected, the untapped talent. The winner will walk away with an all paid album, with 200 CD copies as well as an all paid album launch,” said the TV star turned comedian turned pastor.

Ntsoro further explained the programme visits each location for a week.

In that time they train and induct participants before the actual auditions.

The diverse training focuses on branding, intellectual property and vocal training.

“We already have a winner from the three areas we have visited. The three have recorded their album which was done through the mobile studio that we bring to each area,” continued Ntsoro.

Asked why he chose to embark on a Gospel show, he replied, “This is something that is close to my heart; Gospel is something I have been involved with for a long time.

I have presented on a Gospel show and also through Mokaragana and of course because I am a pastor the music really is close to home.”

The judges for the show are Ntsoro, Tshepo Lesole and a rotation of accredited voice trainers.