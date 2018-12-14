Nthuwangu feels Ghetto love

Me and my business Clothing line takes Francistown by storm

An edgy new clothing line is fast becoming a feature on the streets of Francistown.

Dreamt up in the United Kingdom but brought to life in the Ghetto, Nthuwangu is a trendy fashion label looking to make its mark in an oversubscribed, incredibly competitive market.

Founded in September 2017, the youthful label is the brainchild of Tjevula Mandy Nthoi, a 28-year-old Accounts graduate with a flair for fashion.

Originally from Mosojane village but currently residing in the second city’s Selepa location – the base from which she operates her venture – Nthoi says she chose the name ‘Nthuwangu’ because of its special meaning.

“It is an Ikalanga verb directly translated to mean ‘my own person’. The word expresses love with no barriers. You only call someone Nthuwangu if you love them. We grew up with it and it puts a smile on one’s face when your family used it to call you,” explains the ambitious young businesswoman, who has big plans for her enterprise and tells Voice Money she ultimately hopes to grow it into an international brand.

However, the business is yet to fully establish itself locally and Nthoi knows that before she can dream of foreign fame she must first conquer Botswana.

Nthuwangu offers a wide range of clothing for both men and women, as well as children and young adults.

All adorned with the brand’s cursive ‘n’ symbol, merchandise includes round, v neck and golf t-shirts, which will set customers back between P150 to P190; hip-hop style caps that vary in price from P50 to P150; shorts for P90 available in bright green, orange and blue and jackets, which at P250 are the line’s most expensive product.

Other popular items include tank tops, pantsula-style hats, leggings and flat caps. The label is not just restricted to clothing and offers branded water bottles, plastic cups, umbrellas and bags.

Nthoi says she sources her t-shirts from RGW Furniture Warehouse in Gaborone, adding that it costs P40 to brand one.

Although it is a relatively new business – recently turning one – Nthuwangu is a concept almost a decade in the making, as its founder readily reveals.

“It was when I was visiting my brother in the United Kingdom, London that I started working on this idea. I consider myself a fashionista, many of these thoughts started when I was 19,” she says, pausing for a moment before adding, “I tried to be as corporate as possible and as far as the financing permits.”

Nthoi is quick to praise her Marketing Manager, Nsununguli Gunda, whose influence she says has been instrumental in promoting and selling the label.

“Gunda does a lot of work and foot soldiering. I also have two sales agents who know merchandising very well. We leverage the social media and have a Facebook page called ‘Nthuwangu’,” says Nthoi, who turned up for the interview in a stylish yet simple black and white Nthuwangu tee.

At the moment the page has 569 ‘likes’ but she is confident that number will increase rapidly over time.

“We are currently aggressively marketing it. We are aware of the competition; we must preserve!” stresses Nthoi, who holds a Diploma in Accounting and Business Studies from the University of Botswana (UB) as well as a Certificate of Completion in Risk Management in Banking and Finance from City of London.

Looking to the future, Nthoi is optimistic that with hard work and belief, her business will thrive.

“You have to dream big no matter how many times you fall. One day you will get it right. Hope is powerful and it is a sacred tool to hold onto!”

As well as her passion for fashion, Nthoi works as a part time accounts officer.

“My aspiration is to get sponsorship and start on my professional accounting ACCA. Corporate world is challenging but being a good student is the way to get around it. We remain determined, hardworking and persevering,” ends the bubbly youngster with a bright smile.