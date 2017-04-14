Nteezy drops second single

Young Gospel rap sensation Nteezy Da Boi Rap Town will release his second single titled ‘Demons away’ mid June.

The 25 year old rapper from Ramokgwebana came into the picture last year in December with his first single ‘My life’ which was first heard on Duma FM.

Rap Town went on and penned ‘Demons away’, a praise song where the rapper exalts God for his undying love and protection.

The single was recorded at Eardrum Beatz Records in Francistown.

It is another TRB Mompati production. Gospel rap fans can visit Rap Town’s facebook page Nteezy DaBoI Rap Town to know more about him and his music.