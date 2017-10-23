Notorious robbery suspects nabbed

Police moved swiftly this morning and arrested two of three armed robbers in a dramatic shoot-out in Gaborone’s Block 7 location.

The suspects had allegedly robbed a bureau de change at Molapo Crossing before they fled the scene in getaway car.

Detective Senior Assistant Commissioner Nunu Lesetedi confirmed the incident and said the suspects who are on bail for another robbery incident were using a hired vehicle.

“The suspects had changed the number plates for their rented vehicle. We also recovered a pistol that they were using as well as the live rounds of ammunition,” Lesetedi said.

Meanwhile, police are hot on the heels of the third suspect, Matshelo Motlhabakoko, who managed to evade arrest and the public has been urged to assist the police with any information that may lead to his arrest.