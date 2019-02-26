Notorious ex-convict charged for murder of ex-lover

A 35-year-old man from Botshabelo ward, Molepolole, yesterday (Monday) appeared before a Molepolole Magistrates Court for the murder of his ex-lover.

When appearing before Chief Magistrate Goabaone Ramapudi, Thabo Motlhabane was said to have stabbed his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Boipelo Mpolokang on February 22nd at Borakalalo customary court in full view of the deceased’s more than 50 fellow Ipelegeng Program workers.

Motlhabane who is also facing another charge of threat to kill, on the same day allegedly threatened to kill Maemo Tiro by uttering the words “I will kill you in two weeks or you will kill me.”

The prosecutor in the case, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, said the accused has been on the run and was arrested on Sunday.

“Most of the witnesses are the ones who were with the deceased and because of trauma they have been refusing to record the statements while the police were still looking for the suspect. They feared that he might hunt them down and kill them as well. The exhibits have not been recovered and we pray that the accused be further remanded,” said Koketso.

When given the chance to speak, Motlhabane said he wanted the police to give him his wallet, belt and cellphone.

Superintendent Koketso said he could only be given the wallet and belt as investigators were still using the cellphone to retrieve evidence.

According to Mollepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Lebani Burns, Motlhabane was arrested by the police at Engen Filling Station after he highjacked a certain man in Ramotswa to drive him.

He said during the time of arrest he was in possession of an Okapi knife.

Burns further explained that they are working towards bringing together social workers, chiefs and members of parliament to address the cases of murder in the village.

Motlhabane, a notorious ex-convict who has already served 10 years and 7 years in similar cases will appear for mention on March 11th, 2019.