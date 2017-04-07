Northern trade fair courts Zim traders

Business Botswana projects 20% exhibitor increase

The 2017 edition of the annual Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair will mark an official partnership between Zimbabwean business people and the City of Francistown.

According to Business Botswana Regional Manager Kebaabetswe Bogatsu, the fair billed for 24-28th May will see about 20 exhibitors from Zimbabwe joining many other local business people who will throng the second city end of May.

Bogatsu told Voice Money that they want to start a partnership with the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) to help strengthen trade between the two countries.

“I’ll be attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on 24-29 April to benchmark and also solidify the partnership for BBNTF in May,” said Bogatsu.

He further said they intend to find ways they can increase trade between Zimbabwe and Botswana, especially Francistown.

“Leading to the fair in May, we will organise a seminar where we’ll brainstorm on how Zimbabwe and Francistown can increase trade,” he said.

The BBNTF is one of the biggest events in the city where industry professionals and market players from different sectors come together to share their innovation, ideas and business initiatives for promoting creative content and services.

Bogatsu further told Voice Money that it is for this reason that they are reaching out to Zimbabwe as a neighbour as it is important for industry players to continuously explore new avenues and to make new contacts.

He said they are always willing to find ways to partner with industry players to find meaningful ways of enhancing trade and private partnerships.

He said just like they did last year, they have once again partnered with Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) and are going to structure another business seminar with educators in the country.

“The intention is to help the private sector because we have realised that there’s a skills gap and, together with HRDC and educators, we need to find ways of producing graduates needed by the market,” Bogatsu said.

The Regional Manager-north urged interested business people to book their space early to avoid disappointment.

“This is going to be one of the biggest BBNTF event offer. Already bookings stand at 80% and this excludes 20 exhibitors we are expecting from Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The earlier the better for exhibitors. We are expecting a 20% increase from last year,” said Bogatsu.

Last year the fair traded 215 exhibitors surpassing the set target of 200. One prominent exhibitor was a Slovakian businesswoman with interests in IT and security.

Bogatsu encouraged young business people to take the Northern Trade Fair seriously as it is an opportunity to expand one’s brand through trading with other exhibitors and clients.

“We have made provisions for the youth, disabled and women. We are giving away two stalls for each category through the help of Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and Gender Affairs,” he said.

The fair is expected to once again boost the city’s ailing economy.

According to a research carried out after the 2015 fair car rentals, Air Botswana, hotels, restaurants and supermarkets benefited immensely from the exhibition.

In an earlier interview with Voice Money Bogatsu lamented that it was a pity that they were unable to conduct similar research on businesses like street vendors and night clubs, adding that they are however certain that their profits rise during this time as well.