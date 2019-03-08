Northern delights in the South

Crocodile Pools River Safaris – offering a rare river cruise in Southern Botswana

Think boat cruises in Botswana and the brain automatically focuses on the northern part of the country, with Maun and Kasane the likely locations that spring immediately to mind.

However, husband and wife duo, Mike and Dudu Brook are looking to change this.

The couple are the founders of Crocodile Pools River Safaris, a company formed in November last year which seeks to bring the delights of the north to the south.

The establishment offers an exhilarating two-hour riverboat cruise along a scenic 4km stretch of the Notwane River.

Taking the media on the riverboat experience last weekend, Brook said there will be no need for one to travel thousands of kilometres to the north to experience a boat cruise.

Situated just 12km outside the capital, after branching off the A1 Highway on the way to Lobatse, the Crocodile Pools River Safaris presents an opportunity for patrons to unwind and relax away from the hustle and bustle of Gaborone.

The ride takes in an abundance of flourishing flora and fauna, with striking colours varying from lurid pink to the darkest shades of green.

Of note is the numerous bird species that can be spotted along the route. Indeed, Brook revealed the area is one of the best bird-watching sites in Botswana, with almost 40 percent of the country’s total bird species found in the region.

“The range of bird species in the Notwane area is diverse since habitats provided – high and low woodland, rocky kopjes, river-side woodland, riverine forest, River Islands, lakeshores and reed swamps – are favourable for numerous species, many of which breed throughout the year,” he explained during the boat cruise that took place on a scorching Saturday morning.

The place is also home to various species of mammals that can be seen on the riverbanks, including Kudus, Impalas, Hyenas and several others.

Besides these mammals, boat cruisers also have the opportunity to encounter reptiles found in the river such as crocodiles, with African Rock Pythons also regularly spotted.