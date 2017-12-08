Nono Siile bounces back

Nono Siile needs no introduction.

After a two year hiatus, the former Women of Jazz band member has bounced back with her latest offering dubbed “Kwete”

The seven track album marks Siile’s fourth album since she first burst into the music scene.

She released her maiden album called “Kgarebe” which featured the hit song “Sheleng” back in 2007.

She went on to release her second album- now at the height of her career- back in 2009 with an album called “Tlhala nna” before releasing “Ranchekwane” in 2014.

The 37- year- old songstress this week hosted the listening session for her new mature sound.

The album features a gospel inspired song called Major as well as “A te kwano” a song which has a traditional feel.

Other songs include ‘Diphiri’, ‘Mogatsakake’, ‘Pula’ and the remake of ‘Sheleng’.

Speaking to Voice entertainment the soft spoken Siile says “Most songs are about what we go through in our everyday life. The title track Kwete was inspired by women around me who really take care of themselves and respect their womanhood.”

Siile further says the album launch will be sometime early next year whilst the pre launch of the album will come sometime before Christmas.

Quizzed on why it took the singer two years to finally release an album she replied “I wanted other artists to enjoy the space. I also felt it was the right time to give out something because people had been asking when I would release new music.”