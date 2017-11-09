No special treatment for Special Constables- Kgathi

Defence, Justice and Security Minister, Shaw Kgathi, says Government is looking at improving conditions of service for Botswana Police Service, including Special Constables.

He told parliament this afternoon that salaries and conditions for Special Constables will be considered alongside the rest of Botswana Police Service and that it will not be advisable to review their conditions of service in isolation.

When responding to Gaborone North’s Member of Parliament, Haskings Nkaigwa’s question, Kgathi said that government has increased the enrollment age limit from 30 to 35 years years under special dispensation.

He said that paid maternity leave has been increased from six months to two years. “Special Constables have the same powers, privileges and protection and shall be liable to perform the same duties that are performed by any other Police officer.”

Kgathi added that in an endeavour to complement regular traffic officers, a decision was taken to train some of the Special Constables on traffic control and management.