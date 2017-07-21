Stanbic bank in no hurry to list

Stanbic Bank Botswana has announced that it has no immediate plans to list on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) despite the Bank of Botswana (BoB) Governor Moses Pelaelo’s advice to list to show commitment to the economy by giving locals an opportunity to seize shares in the bank.

Pelaelo had, during SBB’s 25th-anniversary celebrations in March this year, said the SBB listing was the missing part to completing the bank’s good story of the role it plays in the development of the local banking industry, subsequently contributing to the economy.

The Governor had also alerted the bank to the possibility of being seen as having a lack of long-term commitment and willingness to have the local public’s participation in the in the bank’s ownership.

“This point assumes particular significance in the context of a country where all the 10 licensed commercial banks are subsidiaries of foreign-owned entities,” he had said.

Speaking at a media discussion earlier last week, SBB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leina Gabaraane said the bank was aware of the benefits of being listed on the BSE for both the bank and locals who might want to own a piece of the bank and said, however, the bank does not have immediate plans to list on the BSE.

Gabaraane continued that although that may be the case, SBB contributes significantly to the economy through the bank’s Corporate Investment Banking (CIB) Division that helps identify investment opportunities in economic sectors such as Tourism, Manufacturing, and diamond beneficiation amongst others.

He added that though they believe strongly in economic diversification from diamonds, diamond beneficiation is a project where they see a lot of potentials and therefore have placed themselves along the diamond pipeline to help grow the industry in Botswana.

For his part, Standard Bank Group Regional Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Chris Clarkson said the bank has realised capabilities and achievements in the CIB space.

“The CIB division of the business has proven experience in Non-Banking Financial Institutions, Oil and gas, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Mining and Metals, Telecoms and media, power and infrastructure, Power and Real Estate,” said Clarkson, who added that the bank’s collaboration and engagement strategies are key to making the capabilities more powerful and effective for stakeholders.

Clarkson also added that the bank should not be seen as disinterested in having locals contribute to their economies because SBB has a fixation of Africa, especially in the Sub-Saharan region where they intend to support opportunities in future growth sectors.

“We are biased towards training and hiring locals in the communities we operate such that they hold senior positions in our banks,” he said.