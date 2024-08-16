No recorded Mpox case in Botswana- Dikoloti

The Minister of Health Dr Edwin Dikoloti has confirmed that there is no reported case of Mpox in Botswana but urged the nation to remain vigilant, given the significant threat posed by the ongoing outbreak across Africa.

When addressing Parliament today (Friday), he said that the recent surge in Mpox cases on the African continent, has led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

This declaration is mirrored by the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), which has classified Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

Minister Dikoloti said that PHEIC is a formal declaration by WHO signifying an extraordinary event, that poses a public health risk to other states, through the international spread of disease, potentially requiring a coordinated global response.

Such a declaration is triggered by situations that are serious, sudden, unusual, or unexpected, with implications for public health beyond the affected state’s borders.

This may at times, necessitate immediate international action.

States are legally obligated to respond promptly to a PHEIC. The primary objective of this declaration, is to catalyse timely, evidence-based action to minimize PublicHealth and societal impacts of Mpox, while avoiding unnecessary travel and trade restrictions.

Dikoloti added that the disease, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans, and between humans historically through close contact, but now through sexual transmission.

Although historically Mpox has primarily affected Central and West African countries, it has since 2022, spread beyond these regions.

“As of now, our neighbouring country – South Africa, has reported 24 cases of Mpox, including 3 deaths. The close proximity of these outbreaks, highlights the urgent need for increased vigilance within our borders,” the Minister said.

The symptoms of MPox include rashes, fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, myalgia, fatigue, chills and cough.

In response to this pressing situation, Botswana has significantly enhanced its epidemiological surveillance systems.

“Given the declarations by WHO and Africa CDC, Botswana will intensify monitoring and screening at key entry points, including borders, airports, and areas deemed to be of a higher risk of exposure. Our public health teams, through the Botswana Public Health Institute (BPHI), are fully prepared to detect, conduct rapid case investigations, trace contacts, and perform laboratory testing. We have also ramped up our public health preparedness efforts, focusing on risk communication, community engagement, and public awareness campaigns to ensure that our citizens are well-informed and prepared,” Dikoloti said.

“In alignment with the regional response plans developed by WHO and Africa CDC, Botswana is actively collaborating with international partners, including neighbouring countries, to share data, expertise, and best practices. This collaboration is vital for effectively managing any potential outbreaks and minimizing their impact on our communities,” he added.

The Minister advised thepublic to:

a. Practice Good Hygiene: Regularly wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, to significantly reduce the risk of infection.

b. Avoid Close Contact: Refrain from close contact with individuals who exhibit symptoms of Mpox, such as rashes or fever.

c. Seek Medical Attention: If you or someone you know shows symptoms of Mpox, such as fever, rash, or swollen lymph nodes, seek medical advice immediately. Early detection and treatment are crucial.

d. Stay Informed: Keep up to date with information from reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health, WHO, and Africa CDC. Staying informed is key to prevention.

e. Treatment options: Currently, there is no specific treatment available for Mpox. Patients receive symptomatic care like pain management and ant- itch medications to alleviate symptoms which we have in country. Additionally, patients are advised to self-isolate for 21 days to prevent the spread of the virus.I n addition to this there 2 approved MPoxto Vaccines to prevent the disease.

“I would like to inform this honourable house that, my ministry, in collaboration key stakeholders, will hold a press briefing next week, to provide more detailed information on our preparedness efforts and Mpox surveillance measures,” he told parliament.