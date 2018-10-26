No MYSC love for Tlatsa Lebala

It appears the Ministry of Youth Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) were behind Tlatsa Lebala’s last minute postponement.

This second instalment of the annual music festival – the brainchild of local hip hop head Kast – was initially slated for last weekend.

However, just two days before the event was due to take place, Kast stunned the nation by taking to social media to announce the show’s postponement.

The rapper cryptically cited ‘in-house issues’ as the cause for the cancelation.

However, Voice Entertainment has learnt that was not the case.

It seems the MYSC refused to give Kast use of the National Stadium to host the event.

Outlining exactly what went wrong, a source close to the development explained, “There was no venue. There was no approval to host the event at the National Stadium, that is why they had to postpone the event.”

The source, who requested anonymity, further claimed, “The truth of the matter is that the Minister is not a ‘fan’, if one may put it like that, of Tlatsa Lebala.

“There was even a time when Kast and the Minister (Thapelo Olopeng) had a messy public spat – their relationship has never recovered! Last year we were assisted by the then Assistant Minister of MYSC, Mzwinila who lent an ear and gave us the stadium.”

Weaving a similar narrative, another highly placed source said, “There were minutes which Mzwinila had instructed MYSC to place Tlatsa Lebala as their annually funded event but Olopeng was having non of it! Kast had to write to the Office of President (OP) last week to seek intervention.”

For his part, Kast, who famously walked a staggering 2, 000Km earlier this year in an effort to raise awareness about the need for an Arts Council, responded to Voice Entertainment’s enquiries by saying, “There are some things I can’t say but there are external forces from high positions that do not want this event to happen!

“But I can’t go into that now, the aim is for the event to go on.”

Unfortunately, Minister Olopeng was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile Tlatsa Lebala has been rescheduled for December 1st.