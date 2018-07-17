No more premier league awards

The BTC Premiership Awards Ceremony slated for the 12th on Thursday have been cancelled for the second time in a year.

The awards which were initially billed for June 22 were cancelled following what seemed like confusion between the sponsor and Botswana Premier League.

While BPL was of the the view that the awards were supposed to be arranged by the sponsor, BTC maintained that when and where the awards should be held is the prerogative of BPL.

The delay in holding the awards and paying price money to the clubs has impacted on most clubs’ ability to prepare for the 2018/19 season.

In a statement released today BPL states that the Awards Ceremony has been cancelled because both BTC and BPL believe that the ceremony has been overtaken by events.

Winners from the different categories have been assured of their dues at a venue and date to be confirmed.