No more bathing behind closed doors at Sbrana

Following recent incidents of deaths at the national psychiatric hospital, Sbrana, in Lobatse- patients’ privacy is under compromise at the hospital for the sake of their safety.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Alfred Madigele, has confirmed to Parliament that as the supposedly state of art hospital awaits installation of CCTV cameras, the hospital’s shower rods and doors have been removed as a way of aiding supervision of patients during bath time.

“My ministry is in the process of installing CCTV cameras to monitor psychiatric wards. It has to be noted that the two suicide deaths from hanging occurred in the bathrooms, so we have since increased supervision of patients during bathing and removed shower rods, front doors and other objects like cloth-hangers from the bath rooms,” Madigele pointed in response to a parliamentary question on Thursday.

He further explained that twelve (12) deaths happened at the hospital for the past 5 years; “We experienced 12 deaths at Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital during the last five years: five in 2013, three in 2014, one incident in 2015, none in 2016, one in 2017 and two deaths in 2018.”

Of the twelve cases, Madigele stated that seven were of natural causes while three were suicide; “Two committed suicide by hanging and one from head injuries. The other two deaths are recent, both occurred in October 2018 and we are awaiting postmortem results.”

Madigele was responding to questions by Maun West Member of Parliament, Tawana Moremi, who had wanted to know the number and cause of deaths at Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital during the last five years.

He had further asked the minister to state measures in place to address the situation.

The hospital, which is the only referral hospital for psychiatric cases in the country was officially opened in 2010.

It cost the government a whopping P360 million to build the hospital which they maintained, it was well equipped.