No love lost

Looks like the ruling Zanu PF has once again been dogged by division.

Indeed if current happenings are anything to go by, then we are headed for interesting times in terms of politics.

As in the past, it’s the President versus his deputy. There has always been talk that Vice President Constatino Chiwenga feels much more powerful and superior to his senior since he aided his rise to the top while still the army boss.

Emmerson Mngangagwa on the other hand is trying hard not to tolerate nonsense from Chiwenga and always stamps his authority, at least where he can, behaviour which has seemingly caused a serious rift in the presidium.

Unfortunately, while these elephants fight, it is us the ‘grass’ that suffers as is happening now where basic commodities have either disappeared from the shelves or are way beyond the reach of many.

While they may be other factors that have led to the current problems of high commodity prices, it appears the fights at the top triggered everything, because it’s all about eating or controlling the national purse.

It seems the two are now working against each other with Chiwenga now striving to ensure things get tougher so that Mnangagwa comes across as a failure and an unworthy leader.

According to reports, the man at the centre of it all is fuel mogul, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Tagwirei, now known as the Queen Bee, whose oil company is the biggest in the country, is apparently very close to the presidium.

Unfortunately for Mnangagwa, he is loyal to Chiwenga.

His company literally has the monopoly in the fuel industry and gets preferential treatment from the reserve bank in terms of foreign currency allocation.

It is this monopoly, which has been going on since 2015, that Mnangagwa apparently wants to end as he works towards fighting corruption that has resulted in more friction between him and Chiwenga.

The latter seemingly wants the monopoly to continue because the more his ‘boy’ makes the more he also gets as a token of appreciation.

However, Mnangagwa’s special advisor and war veterans leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa came out guns blazing on Sunday, vowing to clip the wings of this Queen Bee so that more players are brought into the industry for fair competition and steady flow of fuel into the country.

Media reports suggest that global companies have long wanted to invest in the oil industry here but Tagwirei, using his financial muscle, has always blocked this investment so that his company remains in charge and he continues ‘gorging’.

So with Mutsvangwa breathing fire on behalf of Mnangagwa and promising to destroy this fuel cartel which involves Chiwenga, we know that in the coming days we will be treated to some verbal drama from the outspoken was vet, who never seems to have anything to lose.

But as mentioned, the sad part is that while they bicker, it is us the women and men in the street who suffer.

By the way, those in the know say Uncle Bob is enjoying the trouble at the top and the current economic woes as he feels vindicated that he wasn’t really the problem after all as we continue to struggle even without him in the picture.