Wheelchair bound man lives life to the full

Kgosietsile Motlhaping was born with an inability to use his legs, but he didn’t let that limit his life.

Although he is wheelchair bound, Motlhaping, 32, can cook for his family, take care of his two children when his wife is away and even be part of a soccer team, playing football with his hands.

“ I’m grateful to my parents for not amplifying my disability and treating me like a “special” case. My teachers too did a good job in building my confidence,” he says.

Fondly remembering one of his favourite primary school teachers, Ms Williams, Motlhaping explains, “ She put me on a class sweeping rota and encouraged me to play football. She made me believe I could do everything I wanted to. Well maybe not entirely everything but most things anyhow.”

Seven years go, Motlhaping got married to his childhood sweetheart, Khanase Masego Motlhaping from Thamaga.

They met at the UCCSA church in the village and became friends for a long time before they decided to tie the knot.

Speaking about her husband, the happily married wife said, the relationship started with a tight friendship that gradually developed into a strong love that ended up with a marriage at a young age of 23.

“It wasn’t easy to marry my sweetheart because I was still young and some relatives were strongly opposed to the idea of marrying a disabled man. A certain pastor, bless his heart, intervened, explaining to my family that they could not change the will of God,” Khanase said.

Despite some seemingly insurmountable challenges that the youthful couple is going through such as unemployment and the cumbersome public transport, the two lovebirds say they are enjoying their lives together.

“ We are blessed with two children, a four –year -old boy and a one- year- old girl and as long as we are together to support each other through life, we feel invincible. No challenge can defeat us.”

As head of the family, Motlhaping who holds AAT Accounting Certificate from GIPS and a Certificate in Multimedia from Gaborone Technical College (GTC) has taken up responsibility to provide for his family financially by setting up a small business in graphics, multimedia and video shooting, which he operates from home.

“I received a P 50 000 youth grant from the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture, the then Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Sports Development in 2007 and for now they are willing to assist me to expand my business,” he explained.

“ I’m planning to enroll for a degree in multimedia at Limkokwing University soon to improve my skills set,” he said