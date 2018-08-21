No Khama concern for Domkrag

BDP Secretary General dismisses Khama threat

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Secretary General Mpho Balopi, has stated that former President Ian Khama is within his rights to hold kgotla meetings, in any constituency as long as he’s not flouting any party regulations.

Speaking at a press conference in Palapye following the party’s Election Consultative meeting, Balopi said Khama announced during his farewell tours that he’d continue helping Batswana.

The former President has caused discomfort within the BDP by publicly de-campaigning some of the party veterans including Bobonong Member of Parliament Shaw Kgathi.

“As a party we don’t have any resolution on the on ongoing trips by the former president. I don’t know what to think about the trips but I believe he’s within his rights to carry out assignments of his new office,” Balopi said.

The BDP Secretary General said Khama was well aware of the party principles so he will not in anyway breach them.

“In 2011 when he was still the president we worked on the reforms together, so you are talking about someone who’s well versed on the BDP rules and regulations,” he said.

The Secretary General however seemed to downplay a threat posed by Khama’s constituency trips which at times are parallel to the current State and party President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

“His trips have nothing to do with the party. We don’t even have his schedule,” Balopi said with a measured calmness.

Pressed further to state whether the party had any qualms with Khama officiating at events organized by ‘Bulela di tswe’ contestants Balopi reiterated that the former President can do whatever he wants within the confines of the laid down party rules and regulations.

His Deputy Shaw Kgathi who was at the receiving end of Khama’s tirade a fortnight ago said he was no longer interested in responding to questions about Khama.

“Just because I’ve been a victim of the situation does not mean I have to always respond to such questions. We are moving on as the BDP,” he said.

Meanwhile former President is carrying on with his national tour, he is expected in Francistown this week.