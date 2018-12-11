No good news

A STORY OF TWO HEADLINES

It’s a season to be jolly and I wish I could write something good about my country but no positive vibes seems to be coming our way.

Despite promises of economic turnaround and better living conditions, the new dispensation as they call themselves seem to have done more harm than good in a very short space of time.

And the sad thing is that we seem to be sinking deeper into the mud while the government continues to turn a blind eye to the situation. Of course those in power and people around them are not feeling the pinch as they have the dollar power and can get anything they want anytime.

What is annoying though is that while the situation on the ground is clear for all to see, the government through the state media unashamedly lies that all is well.

Fuel queues throughout the country are stretching for more than a kilometre yet on Monday, the state owned Herald had a bold poster screaming; ZIM HAS ENOUGH FUEL: GOVT.

If the country has enough petrol and diesel, why then are motorists scrambling for fuel or spending long hours in queues and why are filling stations limiting the quantities?

Most filling stations no longer allow filling up of tanks so that most people can get the little that is there, yet the government wants us to believe that all is well, what an arrogant lot!

Of course one cannot blame the state media because they cannot go against the master but surely such headlines, which are blatant lies are just infuriating.

No wonder junior doctors at public hospitals have downed tools again, for the very same reasons that they advanced in their last industrial action; poor working conditions, lack of basic drugs and of course low salaries.

I really can imagine the frustration of these doctors as our public hospitals have virtually no basic drugs or clinical sundries.

A close relative was admitted at one of the major public hospitals in Bulawayo a few months back for a minor surgery to remove fibroids and we had to buy everything for the procedure to be carried out including drugs for the pain afterwards.

My heart went out to people with a condition similar to hers and in need of the surgery but no money to buy what is needed.

With no means to buy the needed medical stuff, they just live with the pain and the discomfort until they die yet under normal circumstances such procedures can be carried out without any hassle.

On a different but yet another sad note, the skies are not helping our sorry situation either as there hasn’t been any meaningful rains so far for people to start ploughing.

With most people dependant on subsistence farming including those in urban areas, if we have a poor rains this farming season the going will be extremely tough for the majority considering the already hard times we are going through.

But as a hopeful lot, we pray that the heavens smile on us.