No Germany Post for Isaac Kgosi

Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi has dismissed allegations doing rounds that former Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) boss, Isaac Kgosi has been given new post.

Following his sacking from his controversial and feared job yesterday, there has been a memo without source circulating on social media stating that Kgosi has been appointed Botswana’s Ambassodor to the Federal Republic of Germany with effect from 2nd May 2018.

However, Morupisi dismissed that. “It is a big lie, there is no such a thing,” he told The Voice in a telephone interview. Kgosi has since been replaced by Brigadier Peter Magosi.