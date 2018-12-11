No fatalities caused by animals on A1- Seretse

Despite the high number of livestock on the roads, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Vincent Seretse, who was standing in for Transport and Communications Minister- Kitso Mokaila, this week told Parliament that no fatalities were recorded between 2016/17 as a result of animals along the road.

Seretse who was responding to Member of Parliament for Mahalapye West, Joseph Molefe, said that the Ministry was continually maintaining and replacing the fence and gates as well as chasing away cattle from the road reserve.

He said that is done through engagement of small citizen contractors as a long lasting measure to prevent cattle from staying into the roads.

“We acknowledge that this initiative is not adequate. The fence is damaged in some sections, in other areas gates have been stolen while some are damaged by vehicles.”

He said that where gates are secure and functional, they are often left open by users and it allows cattle to roam the roads.

Seretse however said that the challenges he alluded to, cannot be completely resolved or eliminated without the participation of other stakeholders as it is a shared responsibility.

When asked why the gates along the A1 road between Dibete and Mahalapye were not fitted with cattle grid steel rails to prevent animals crossing onto the road, Seretse said steel grid rails gates are provided only on access roads where there is high traffic volume.

“At each grid gate, a gate is provided to allow non motorist and livestock access. However, this has proved to be problematic as the side gates are also left open,” he concluded.