No excitement over independence

Botswana marks 52 years of independence this coming weekend, but the general public has expressed lack of excitement ahead of the celebrations.

Generally people are not happy because of high unemployment rate and low salaries.

Their view is that Botswana as a middle income country should focus more on closing the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

I am happy that the country has come this far, but what is disappointing is high unemployment rate among the youth, especially university graduates.

I envy those countries where there are employment opportunities and salaries are good.

For us young people, life in Botswana is a continuous struggle, we study hard, graduate and the only opportunities you get when lucky is “internship.”

Independence day is just like any other day, ordinary.

I will be here, at my work station.

What I can say about my country concerns its leadership.

There is a lot of confusion in the leadership.

Everyone wants to hold on to power, they all want to hold highest positions.

Us, ordinary people are in the lurch. We have so many questions that need answers but we have been neglected, left at the bottom and there is no one to give us direction.

The leadership is so busy engaged in power struggles that they have no time for us.

All we are left with is empty promises.

I stopped celebrating independence long time ago when I was still a school boy.

Then we used to be given free soft drinks at school and we enjoyed it a lot.

These days I spend the day guarding other people’s property, so I have no time to celebrate because I am a security guard.

When people are enjoying good food at the kgotla, I will be here, working.

I am excited, it is just that there is no hype about it as compared to when we celebrated the 50th anniversary.

Maybe it is because we are moving towards election year and the concentration has shifted towards that direction.

I am quite happy that the country is now a middle income country, developed with good infrastructure, beautiful shopping malls and all, but salaries especially for the civil service are still very low.

Inflation is making worker’s lives miserable, budgets have become tighter and the gap between the rich and poor is getting more wide.