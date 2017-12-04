No constituency reallocation for BMD- Pilane

Newly elected President of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Sidney Pilane, says there won’t be any discussion regarding the allocation of constituencies for parties within the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

When addressing delegates at the party’s elective congress in Lobatse over the weekend, Pilane assured members that BMD will field candidates and contest in the 14 constituencies that they were initially allocated before the Bobonong Congress. “The issue of incumbency still remains relevant in the UDC and BMD will hold its constituencies whether the legislator or councillor is there or has left.”

Botswana National Front (BNF) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) were awarded 22 and 17 constituencies respectively.

Botswana People’s Party (BPP) which snubbed the BMD congress by not sending any representative has four constituencies.

Putting on a brave face, Pilane said that they were aware of allegations that the UDC will go for re-allocation of constituencies. “I’m here today telling you that such a thing will not happen, we are not going to compromise on that one.”

He also added that the BMD has compromised enough on many issues for the sake of peace and stability.

He pointed out that all parties within the UDC should be treated equally and do away with the big brother mentality.

The congress ended with elections of the National Executive Committee, Women’s Wing and the Youth League.